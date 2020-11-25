What is the Plant-Based Secret Weapon for Success? Eric Schnell of Beyond Brands

Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Brands, Eric Schnell talks with Plantbased Consultant Elysabeth Alfano on The Plantbased Business Hour.

The two discuss 1) growing brands like Good Catch, Cool Beans and Steaz for success, 2) if plant-based will go the way of the natural category, 3) the power of a plant-based paycheck and 4) the importance of a strong company culture for the younger consumer. Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (4:04) of the plant-based brand secret weapon that multi-nationals haven’t figured out. Long-form video interview is here.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano’s LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions. To make sure you never miss an episode, vegconomist will be also be featuring The Plantbased Business Hour interviews every Wednesday. Stay tuned right here for more. To learn more about The Plantbased Business Hour, click here. Follow Elysabeth on LinkedIn here and PBH here.

