Cultivated meat startup Believer Meats announces its CEO Gustavo Burger met with US Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) to reaffirm the company’s commitment to investing in the state of North Carolina.

The June 20 meeting, which took place in Washington DC, also included Believer Meats COO Kash Muthuraman. The two executives met with Senators Budd and Tillis to discuss the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in North Carolina while promoting local employment and supporting economic growth.

In response, the senators showed enthusiasm for learning more about cultivated meat’s potential to address food security, and how North Carolina can play a significant role in the industry.

“It was great to meet with Believer Meats as they expand their presence in North Carolina,” said Senator Tillis. “Believer Meats’ more than $120 million investment in Wilson County for their first US-based production facility that will employ over 100 North Carolinians represents a major economic win for the state and region. North Carolina remains one of the best states in the country for innovative new businesses, and Believer Meats’ investment reflects that.”

Ramping up production

As the cultivated meat industry prepares for commercialization and wider consumer adoption in 2024, Believer Meats is constructing its first US production facility in Wilson, North Carolina. With an expected opening in Q2 of 2024, the new facility will reportedly be the “largest cultivated meat production center” in the world, with the capacity to produce at least 10,000 metric tons of product.

Through its commercial facility, Believer Meats is making an initial planned investment of $120M in Wilson County, which is located about 40 miles east of Raleigh. Believer Meats states the new facility will feature proprietary, custom-made bioreactors, a state-of-the-art facility product and food development center, a modern kitchen for tastings, and office and conference space.

The facility is expected to create over 100 jobs in the next three years.

When scouting locations for its first US production plant, Believer Meats says it explored several established manufacturing corridors across the country, but chose Wilson County due to its abundance of highly skilled STEM professionals and flourishing ecosystem of biotech and food tech companies, among other factors.

To date, Believer Meats has raised over $320M in funding.

“Rewarding experience”

“It was an incredibly rewarding experience to introduce Believer Meats to US Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis,” said CEO Gustavo Burger. “During our meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss the commitments we are making in their home state of North Carolina, the plan for commercialization, and the partnerships we have been cultivating with local research institutions and universities. We look forward to serving both senators their first taste of Believer soon.”