China Prioritises Alt Protein in Bioeconomy Plan 

China’s main economic regulator has unveiled a five-year plan to boost the country’s bioeconomy with alt protein at its center. The new strategy highlights alt protein’s role as a critical growth sector to achieve food security and decarbonization goals.

The 14th Five-Year Plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) included a call to develop biology technology to explore alt protein R&D to reduce the pressure on environmental resources brought by the conventional farming industry. According to the NDRC, the development of alt protein would help China improve the safety and sustainability of its food system.

“The government has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the alternative protein sector and supported its advancement by providing support for businesses and investors and promoting further development of the industry”, stated Cecilia Zhao, Project Manager at Lever China.

“Alternative protein will play a vital role in helping the country achieve carbon neutrality and build a secure food system and Lever China will eagerly continue to work with startups and entrepreneurs to accelerate the transition to more diverse, healthy and sustainable sources of protein”.