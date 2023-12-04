COP28: Why is the Decision to Have Two-Thirds Plant-Based Catering Important?

Note: the opinions stated in this article are those of ProVeg International which contributes these entries each week as part of its New Food Hub series. While we do of course have a shared mission, the views expressed within the series are not necessarily always shared by this publication.

As COP28 well and truly kicks off, the decision to embrace two-thirds of plant-based catering has been welcomed. This shift towards a predominantly plant-based menu holds immense significance as climate change threatens global stability.

COP28, hosted by the UAE (November 30 – December 12, 2023), will be a momentous occasion for the world to unite in addressing global sustainability challenges and halting climate change.

In its recent New Food Hub article, ProVeg International explored the significance of plant-based catering at COP28. Not only is the decision important in terms of environmental sustainability, but it can be useful from a business perspective, too.

Let’s look at why the choice of majority plant-based catering matters.

Highlights the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices – in industry and daily life

Serving predominantly plant-based meals at events like COP28 can serve as a symbolic gesture to emphasise the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. It reinforces the idea that small changes in dietary choices can contribute to larger efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

By taking steps to reduce the environmental impact of catering, COP28 organisers demonstrate leadership in implementing sustainable practices. This can inspire others to adopt similar practices in their businesses, events, and daily lives.

The move also acknowledges the interconnectedness of food choices and environmental sustainability, signalling a broader movement within the food industry towards aligning practices and product offerings with global climate goals.

An opportunity to showcase the culinary diversity and creativity achievable with plant-based ingredients

As one of the world’s most critical summits, COP28 transcends borders and brings together people from across industries and territories.

With a plethora of plant-based catering and a focus on food sustainability, delegates attending the event will likely have their eyes peeled for serendipitous business opportunities. Worth an estimated USD 40.21 billion in 2021, the plant-based market is expected to reach USD 78.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9%.[1]

COP28 catering provides an opportunity to showcase the culinary diversity and creativity achievable with plant-based ingredients, giving investors a chance to gain interest in the vibrant plant-based industry amidst the backdrop of sustainability.

For example, UK-founded caterer, PXB, will be serving classic reimagined dishes from around the world, like ‘Fsh’ and Chips, The Katsu, and Raw Carrot Cake. While UAE-based plant-based meat producer, Switch Foods, will offer comforting food truck meals like The Switch Kafta Wrap, The Switch Burger, and The Switch Grilled Arayes.

A sustainable future

At COP28, the decision to implement two-thirds plant-based catering is more than a menu adjustment. It symbolises a commitment to a sustainable and profitable future, embracing environmental responsibility, and acknowledges the pivotal role the food industry plays in addressing climate change.

Read the full New Food Hub article here, and get in touch with ProVeg experts for support on your plant-based strategy, [email protected].

[1] Vantage Market Research (2022): Plant Based Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Global Industry Assessment (2016 – 2021) & Forecast (2022 – 2028). Available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/20/2425380/0/en/Plant-Based-Food-Market-Size-to-Grow-by-USD-78-95-Billion-Revenue-Forecast-Company-Ranking-Competitive-Landscape-Growth-Factors-And-Trends-Vantage-Market-Research.html. Accessed 2023.