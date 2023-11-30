Czech Parliament Hosts Seminar to Promote Plant-Based Diets

Romana Nýdrle, Retail Director of the Czech Association of Trade and Tourism, underscored the necessity of reducing animal food consumption to meet climate goals and the potential of transitioning to plant-based alternatives. She raised concerns about the Czech market’s challenges, particularly the Czech Agricultural and Food Inspection Service’s (SZPI) stringent interpretation of laws affecting competition, labeling, and product placement.

The seminar focused on the dual challenges of labeling restrictions and higher costs as primary obstacles in leveraging the growth of plant-based diets. ProVeg Czechia‘s recent legal action, led by Plicka & Partners, countered attempts to restrict the naming of plant-based products, influencing a shift in government stance. This underscores the critical role of government support in promoting the accessibility of plant-based options.

The organizer of the seminar, Klára Kocmanová, commented, “I am pleased to initiate a discussion in the Chamber of Deputies about an issue that has a significant impact on our society. I see the potential that lies in new nutritional trends. If we approach them wisely, we can promote economic growth, support a healthier society, and adopt a more environmentally friendly approach.

“As Vice-Chair of the Environment Committee, I emphasize the importance of transitioning to a more plant-based diet as a key strategy to reduce the current significant environmental impact,” she added.