A Pivotal Moment: Germany’s €38M Budget for Transition to Plant Proteins – ProVeg Responds

Last week, Dr. Zoe Mayer, an Alliance90/Green Party Member of the German Parliament, who serves on the Committee on Food and Agriculture, announced that the German government has allocated €38 million in its 2024 budget for the promotion of plant-based, precision-fermented, and cell-cultivated proteins.
“The intensive negotiations on the budget have paid off. Our budget holders were able to push through key green demands that represent nothing less than a paradigm shift in the agricultural sector’s funding system. For the first time, a large sum – 38 million euros in 2024 – will be earmarked for the promotion of alternative protein sources and the switch to plant-based agriculture, after decades of focusing primarily on subsidising livestock farming. This is a clear commitment to the protein transition,” revealed Dr Mayer on Friday.
A pivotal moment
Jens Tuider, Strategic Director of ProVeg International, describes this as a pivotal moment in the promotion of alternative protein, saying, “The German government is setting the stage for a transformative shift in protein consumption.
The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s 4 step plan and its significance
- €8 million to be dedicated to promoting proteins directly for human nutrition instead of animal feed. “This investment signifies a critical step forward. Thanks to this decision, we will finally be able to use proteins effectively in the future,” Tuider said.
- A competence centre focused on future proteins will be established, along with a stakeholder forum on protein sources for human nutrition. “The competence centre will offer young companies an important contact point, ensuring that Germany remains an attractive location for innovation.”
- The majority of the funding, amounting to €20 million, is designated to assist in phasing out animal husbandry and transitioning to the production and processing of plant-based, fermented, and cell-cultivated proteins for human consumption. This is “an important signal to farmers that they are an indispensable and valuable part of the future protein supply,” says Tuider.
- The remaining €10 million will be directed towards promoting innovative methods for the production and processing of plant-based, fermented, and cell-cultivated proteins.
Germany is ready for food system change
A recent report, published by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL), indicated a significant shift in the dietary habits of Germans, with a steady decline in the daily consumption of meat. In 2015, 34% of respondents reported eating meat daily, whereas only 20% of individuals reported daily meat consumption in 2023.
This is mirrored by an August consumer study by Mintel, which found that only 22% of Germans consume meat in almost every meal, compared to 47% of French consumers and 51% of Brits.
“Germany is following the lead of pioneering nations, such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK, who have made the diversification of protein supply a top priority and are already investing in the expansion of corresponding ecosystems.
“This puts Germany in an excellent position to maximise the opportunities offered by sustainable protein supply – spanning climate and health benefits, generating future-proof employment, and establishing leadership in innovation in a rapidly expanding global market,” Tuider explained.