LA Student Wins Legal Battle for Plant-Based Options, Soy Milk Now Available on Request

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) recently concluded a legal settlement with Marielle Williamson, a 2023 graduate of Eagle Rock High School, in collaboration with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. The lawsuit, which ruled in favor of Williamson, involved the promotion of plant-based milk within the educational system, pushing back on dairy as the default beverage option.



The lawsuit began when Williamson was prohibited from distributing literature critiquing cow’s milk in her school, citing its impact on human health, animal welfare, and the environment. This incident prompted a broader conversation about the role of dairy products in American schools and the current federal laws regarding its compulsory inclusion in the National School Lunch Program.

Filed in a federal court in Los Angeles, the lawsuit accused the LAUSD and the US Department of Agriculture of violating the student’s free speech rights.



In response to the legal dispute, the LAUSD has agreed to provide free soy milk to students upon request, altering the previous policy that mandated a doctor’s note for non-dairy milk alternatives. The settlement signifies a shift in the district’s stance, recognizing the importance of accommodating diverse dietary needs and ethical choices, along with a victory for students’ free speech rights and acknowledgment that students can express their views openly.

Similarly, in Europe, there have been a variety of campaigns and petitions calling for plant-based milk to be offered in schools, but the EU Parliament’s Agriculture Committee has as yet failed to acknowledge the need for any changes.

National implications

Beyond the immediate implications for the Californian school district, attention is drawn to the US Department of Agriculture’s role in shaping national school meal programs. Currently, federal regulations mandate the inclusion of cow’s milk, reflecting the legal requirement that “fluid milk” be offered at every school lunch and breakfast served under the National School Lunch Program.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Williamson said, “The changes ensure that other students who want to speak openly about dairy have the ability to do so. I’m also excited that these permanent changes will create an improved system that focuses on what is better for both student health and student voices.”