Special Guest Series: Mathilde Do Chi, Expert on Food Law, Part One – Nomenclature & Alt Proteins

Mathilde Do Chi, is the CEO of Vegan Food Law, a food law and regulatory consultancy in global alternative protein regulations. She is an international food law and regulatory consultant with expertise in alternative proteins, novel foods, the future of food, and much more. A frequent public speaker at numerous food and foodtech conferences, Mathilde helps VCs, startups and multinationals comprehend complex food regulations, assisting the likes of Blue Horizon, Planted, and Formo with their legal matters.

In this first instalment of a series from Mathilde, which will run at the beginning of each month to provide insights on food law for those in the space, she here addresses the increasingly complex issue of nomenclature in alt proteins and novel foods.

Addressing the Inadequacy of Current Food Law Nomenclature for Alternative Proteins

By Mathilde Do Chi

The rapid growth of alternative proteins has revealed a significant gap in the current food law nomenclature. This article explores why the existing naming conventions are not suitable for alternative proteins and identifies key areas that need to be addressed to rectify this issue.

Inadequacy of current nomenclature

The current food law nomenclature is primarily designed for conventional animal-based, failing to account for the unique characteristics and production methods of alternative proteins. Terms like “meat,” “milk,” and “cheese” are legally defined based on animal origins, allegedly causing confusion and misrepresentation from consumers when applied to alternative protein sources. This inadequacy hinders consumer understanding, regulatory compliance, and fair competition within the industry.

Clarifying terminology

To address this issue, there is a pressing need to clarify and establish terminology specific to alternative proteins. A comprehensive framework should be developed to differentiate between conventional and alternative protein sources. Terms like “plant-based meat,” “animal-free milk made with precision fermentation” or “cell-based seafood” should be defined and recognized in food laws to accurately describe the nature and origin of these products. This differentiation will create transparency and eliminate confusion among consumers, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders.

Regulatory compliance

Revising and updating food law nomenclature is crucial for regulatory compliance. The lack of specific terminology for alternative proteins leads to legal ambiguities, making compliance challenging for manufacturers and regulators alike. Clear and consistent language in food laws will enable effective enforcement, ensuring accurate labeling, ingredient declaration, and allergen warnings for alternative protein products. This will enhance consumer protection and maintain a level playing field for businesses. Having worked with numerous alternative protein companies, I often see them assuming that food laws have caught up with societal developments and concluding that their ingredients only need to comply with those applicable to their animal-based counterparts.

Consumer education

Revamping food law nomenclature for alternative proteins is also essential for consumer education. Misleading or confusing terminology can create skepticism and hinder consumer acceptance of these innovative protein sources. Clear and accurate names that reflect the composition and production methods of alternative proteins will foster trust and facilitate informed decision-making.

Consumer education campaigns should accompany these changes to explain the new terminology and promote understanding of alternative protein products. The more consumers are informed, the more likely that they will embrace innovative ingredients like animal-free milk, made either through precision fermentation or cellular agriculture.

Global harmonization

To address the inadequacy of the current nomenclature, global harmonization efforts are necessary. Collaboration among regulatory bodies and international organizations can facilitate the development of consistent and standardized terminology for alternative proteins. Harmonization will prevent confusion and discrepancies in labeling requirements, enabling easier market access for alternative protein producers and promoting fair competition on a global scale.

Initiatives have already been launched. Codex Alimentarius Commission began an assessment of current food guidelines and standards for new sources in 2021 while the International Standard Organization is set to release the ISO/CD 8700 plant-based foods standard later this year.

Conclusion



The current food law nomenclature is ill-suited for alternative proteins, impeding consumer understanding, regulatory compliance, and fair competition. By clarifying terminology, ensuring regulatory compliance, promoting consumer education, and pursuing global harmonization, we can rectify this issue and pave the way for a more inclusive and transparent future for alternative proteins.