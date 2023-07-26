South Africa: Government’s Seizure of Meat Alternatives Halted Indefinitely

The South African government’s planned seizure of meat alternatives has been halted for an indefinite period, following a victory in court for the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA).

The government’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) initially announced its intention to seize the products last year, saying that plant-based foods should not be allowed to use names intended for processed meat products (such as “sausage” or “burger”).

But the CGCSA argued in court that there were no names legally reserved for processed meats, and no regulations for how meat alternatives could be labeled. As a result, it described the seizure as unlawful and a “significant overreach”. The Council previously secured a temporary victory at the Johannesburg High Court last year, which has now been extended indefinitely while a review is conducted into the government’s decision to seize the meat alternatives.

Furthermore, the new court judgment argues against seizing the products on the basis that it could lead to “irreparable financial harm” for the companies involved.

“Common ground”

ProVeg South Africa has welcomed the developments, saying that it looks forward to the clarity that will be provided by the review into the government’s actions. The organization claims that the plant-based industry provides significant benefits for the economy, meaning that stifling it is not in the country’s best interests.

The CGCSA — which represents over 9,000 South African businesses — is now calling for the DALRRD to collaborate with plant-based industry stakeholders to formulate regulations for meat alternatives, rather than pursuing legal action.

“We have always argued that there is a need for the [DALRRD] department to work with the CGCSA and other industry stakeholders to formulate new regulations for these products, which the department actually acknowledged during engagements with industry in April last year,” CGCSA CEO Zinhle Tyikwe told news24. “We therefore look forward to working with the department so that we can find common ground for the good of the analogue meat products industry and consumers in particular and the wider economy in general.”