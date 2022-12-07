Welsh Councillors Propose Motion to Block Fully Vegan Menus at Schools & Events

Welsh councillors in the county of Powys are set to bring forward a motion mandating that meat and dairy products be served at all council-run buildings and events.

The motion is a response to the decision of Oxfordshire council — which is run by the Liberal Democrats, Labour, and the Green Party — to make the menus at all council events fully plant-based to address climate change. Schools in the county also serve exclusively plant-based food for two days per week.

Since Powys County Council is also run by the Liberal Democrats and Labour, Conservative councillors Iain McIntosh and Les George say they are worried that a similar step could be taken locally. Powys is a rural county heavily dominated by animal agriculture.

“This council calls upon the Labour/Lib Dem administration to commit to serve good quality meat and dairy products, provided locally where possible, at all official meetings, events, council-run buildings, schools, and colleges where food is served, for the remainder of this term of administration,” said McIntosh.

However, there are concerns that the motion could make catering more expensive, stretching the £2.2 million budget currently available for school meals. Some councillors have hit back at the move, accusing the Conservatives of “scaremongering”.

“There is absolutely no plan to introduce a meat or dairy ban of any kind in Powys and Councillor Ian McIntosh will be aware of that,” Liberal Democrat Group leader James Gibson Watt told Powys County Times.