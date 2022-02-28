Help Ukraine – How to Donate Now For the Ukranian People and Animals

The people and animals in Ukraine need our help. The vegconomist team would be happy if you could support one of the following organisations with a generous donation. Thank you very much.

Nova Ukraine: An non-profit organization focused on bringing humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations in Ukraine and spreading awareness of issues facing its residents to concerned parties in the United States. They are taking donations via Paypal, check, or cryptocurrency.

Save the Children: This group is raising money for the millions of Ukrainian children who are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and displacement following an escalation in hostilities overnight. They provide food, blankets, and emergency shelter tools to children and their families. They are taking donations via their website portal.

IFAW: This charity helps dogs in shelters and says: “We are devastated to share that our partner shelter in Gorlovka sustained damage and, unfortunately, one dog was killed after a shell hit the facility. Staff remain in place and have continued to care for their dogs. We are working with the team to assess damage and help as much as we can.”

NSPCA: If you are willing to help us assist animal shelters across Ukraine, please donate using the reference UKRAINE.

Shelter Friend: Any kind donation for keeping our animals safe and sound will be highly appreciated. Transferwise: [email protected], PayPal – [email protected]

Sunflower of Peace: A group focused on “empowering orphans, internally displaced persons, and, recently, those most affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine.” They also raise money to bring resources to healthcare workers and scientists. They are taking donations via Facebook.

Support Hospitals in Ukraine: Having raised over $4 million in the last eight years, Support Hospital provides “trauma-related equipment and surgical tools,” among other needed items. They are taking donations via their website portal.

The Kyiv Independent: One of Ukraine’s major English-language media outlets, The Kyiv Independent is a recently founded publication doing detailed reporting both on its website and its Twitter account. They are taking donations via Patreon or Gofundme.

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: Part of the United Nations’ OCHA division, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund raises money for those in Eastern Ukraine, which has long been the site of sustained attacks. They are taking donations via their website portal.

Voices of Children: A Ukrainian organization that provides psychological care for kids dealing with the trauma of war. Their work is focused in Donetsk and Luhansk, two areas that have been particularly hard hit by Russian aggression. They are taking donations via their website portal.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine: Focused both on broader humanitarian aid as well as the “medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers,” Revived Soldiers helped found a large rehab space in the city of Irpin. They are taking donations via PayPal.