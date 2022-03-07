Better Naked to Donate 50% of Vegan Garlic Kyiv Profits to Ukraine Relief Effort

UK plant-based brand Better Naked, owned by Finnebrogue, has announced that 50% of profits from its vegan Garlic Kyiv will be donated to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Better Naked has also renamed the product, formerly called the Garlic Kiev, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Chicken kievs originate from the Ukrainian capital, which was known as Kiev in the days of the Soviet Union but is now often spelled Kyiv at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Better Naked’s vegan Garlic Kyiv contains a pea-protein-based chicken alternative covered in plant-based garlic butter sauce and coated in breadcrumbs. Finnebrogue will split half of the profits from the product between Unicef and the Red Cross.

Ukraine conflict

The conflict in Ukraine has had serious consequences for the country’s citizens, and many charities are requesting donations to help with the war relief effort. There are also now warnings that the effects will be felt worldwide — especially in the form of fuel and food shortages, as Russia and Ukraine are major producers of commodities such as oil and wheat.

“So many of us in the UK feel utterly helpless but still determined to do what little we can,” said Finnebrogue chief strategy officer Jago Pearson. “That’s why at Finnebrogue we are donating to the humanitarian effort and renaming our Better Naked Chicken Kyiv in recognition of the Ukrainian people’s brave defense of their proud nation.”