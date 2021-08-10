65% of Consumers Opting for Plant-Based as Beyond and DoorDash Extend BBQ Deal

While a national survey conducted by delivery app DoorDash finds that the majority of US Americans (73%) consider BBQ grilling a must-do activity this summer, the survey also shows that most consumers (65%), particularly millennials, are also choosing plant-based options for a healthier lifestyle.

With this data in mind, alt meat leader Beyond Meat has extended its partnership with DoorDash to sell their limited-edition plant-based grilling kits through to the Labor Day weekend. The kit features the new Beyond Burger, which is healthier than previous versions with 35% less total and saturated fat than 80/20 beef, as well as fewer calories, and no cholesterol.

Beyond Meat has been involved in a spate of partnership news recently as it looks to cement itself as the market leader in the alt meat sphere. Deals include with American Chinese fast-food chain Panda Express as well as expanding with A&W Canada with the introduction of Beyond Meat Nuggets. Pizza Hut also recently expanded its partnership with Beyond Meat in the UK.

The DoorDash BBQ kits include the new Beyond Burger, as well as grilling tools, an apron, mitts, and a recipe card. The limited-edition kits are available for on-demand delivery from DashMart for $14.99 in select markets across the United States.

“There’s nothing more classic and delicious than a perfectly grilled, juicy burger on a hot summer day. We’ve made this classic pastime even better this summer with the great taste and nutritional benefits of our newest Beyond Burger, and the unbeatable convenience of having it delivered to your BBQ in under an hour,” stated Rebecca Infusino, VP of Retail Sales, Beyond Meat.

