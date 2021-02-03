“A New Industry Standard For Taste” – Rebellyous Foods Pivots into Retail With New Products

Rebellyous Foods, the Seattle startup founded by former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally, announces it is adding three new products to its portfolio as it pivots into retail due to the effects of the pandemic on B2B. Backed by the vegan Saudi Prince Khaled amongst other high profile investors, the brand develops innovative technology specific to the plant-based meat industry to reduce production costs.

After raising $6M in Series A funding in 2020, the company got to work on an improved formulation for its plant-based chicken, making use of its unique technology to create a more realistic chicken alternative. It will also be rolling out patties and tenders as well as the new nuggets for the launch.

The 3-year-old startup took over an old meat processing plant to convert into its prototype vegan poultry factory at the end of 2019 and has since continued its work to reduce costs in vegan meat production. All products are 100% plant-based with no cholesterol, antibiotics, or hormones, and less saturated fat than real chicken nuggets.

Rebellyous also officially announced the launch of its retail program, with products being available in select stores across the Pacific Northwest US. The company’s initial focus was B2B aimed at serving the food-service market, including arenas, education institutions, hospitals and business cafeterias, which have of course all suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite those setbacks, the company points to how sales of plant-based foods have been surging, and continue to grow. According to the Food Marketing Institute, “The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of plant-based options has been 14 times compared to the total store.” Plant-based meats, in particular, experienced a $760M, or 12%, increase in retail sales from 2018-2019.

“We’ve been hard at work creating the next generation of products that taste exactly like one expects when they bite into a chicken sandwich, nugget, or tender: crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside,” Lagally said in a news release. “We believe these are a game-changer and set a new industry standard for taste.”

The new products will roll out across 20+ outlets in the coming weeks initially in Oregon and Washington, at around $5.99.

