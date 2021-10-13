ALDI Brings New Ultimate No Beef Burger to UK Stores, Undercuts Beyond Meat by 60%  

After being named at PETA’s Vegan Food Award 2020 as the most vegan-friendly supermarket, ALDI has now launched its new Ultimate No Beef Burger into UK stores nationwide, as reported first by Vegan Food & Living.

Priced at £1.99, the patties are 60% cheaper than those of alt protein leader Beyond Meat, in keeping with ALDI’s budget supermarket strategy. The new pea-based burger comes as part of ALDI’s successful Plant Menu range, which includes vegan burgers, alt chicken, sausages, power bowls, and more.

Aldi continues to offer plant-based products at accessible price points across the globe. In the US, ALDI offers a wide range of products with the Good Housekeeping seal, including the recent addition of 34 Earth Grown products – the ALDI US plant-based product line. In China, ALDI has partnered with Asian alt meat sensation Omnipork.

“ALDI recognizes that consumers today care about animal welfare, their own health, and the impact that a meat- and dairy-heavy diet has on the environment — and it deserves to be recognized for offering shoppers a host of tasty vegan foods,” states PETA President Ingrid Newkirk previously.

