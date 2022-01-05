Aldi Launches Vegan Cheese in the UK, Underpricing Major Brands

Discount retailer Aldi launches vegan cheese, targeting customers participating in Veganuary.

Aldi UK has launched its first ever vegan cheese, sold under the chain’s Plant Menu brand. The 200g Mature Cheddar block is made from coconut oil and is free of gluten and soy.

The cheese is also available grated in a 150g pack. Both products will retail at £1.39, significantly underpricing the vegan cheeses offered by supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s and major brands like Violife.

Aldi is not alone in launching vegan cheese for Veganuary — Babybel has also just unveiled its first dairy-free mini waxed cheeses in the UK, wrapped in a recyclable green jacket instead of the usual red.

Plant-based at Aldi

Aldi UK has previously launched plant-based products that underprice major brands. Last year, the supermarket introduced No Beef Burgers priced 60% lower than Beyond Meat.

Elsewhere in the world, Aldi is gaining a reputation for offering affordable plant-based options. In 2021, the chain was named the most vegan-friendly supermarket in both Germany and the US by animal rights charity PETA.

The discount retailer has also acknowledged the Veganuary campaign in previous years, running special offers and offering products such as vegan tuna in January.

“Aldi is proud to be supporting Veganuary with the introduction of a new range of plant-based products across our stores,” the chain said in 2020.