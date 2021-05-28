ALDI USA Adds Vegan Dumplings to Popular Earth Grown Range

As ALDI works to increase its vegan offerings around the globe, from Germany to China, the discount supermarket has now expanded its plant-based range in the US with the addition of its new Earth Grown dumplings. The vegan dumplings are available in two flavours: Tofu and Vegetable and Thai Basil.

The Earth Grown range is ALDI-exclusive and bears the Good Housekeeping seal, after hitting the US market back in 2018 and swiftly becoming a customer favorite. It features over 34 vegan products, including meatless meatballs, plant-based burgers, pot stickers, vegan mac and cheese, and coconut ice cream.

In both the US and Germany, ALDI was awarded PETA’s Vegan Food Award 2020 as the most vegan-friendly supermarket. In Germany, the supermarket boasts over 300 products labeled with the supermarket’s V-label. It appears that ALDI USA will be following suit, promising more plant-based arrivals in the future.

Retailing at $3.99 per box, the dumplings are USDA-certified organic and contain just 170 calories.

