allplants Introduces New Lunch Range, Plans International Expansion by 2025

Part of the brand’s success comes from the fact that allplants focuses on a non-judgmental approach which welcomes both vegans and omnivores. In fact, more than three quarters (76%) of investors in the record-breaking crowdfund were non-vegans. In a recent TV ad campaign , allplants humorously told viewers that they don’t need to be vegan: “We are still, and always will be, 100% plant-based. But the last thing we want is to make anybody feel guilty about a slice of cheese. Because the way we see it: the more plant-based plates, the better for the planet. Whether that’s every meal, or just the odd one now and then, it’s all good with us. We’re allplants . You don’t have to be.”

The company plans its extensive growth and new flavours over the next 12 months. A further Growth Capital funding round is planned for later this year, with the company focused on building a global brand, taking their food into offline environments and serving households in Europe, North America and beyond by 2025.