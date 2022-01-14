    • Alpro Rolls Out Not M*lk Across UK, Claims to Be Closest Match to Dairy Yet

    January 14, 2022
    Alpro Not M*lk
    ©Alpro

    Alt dairy leader Alpro is bringing two new products to supermarket shelves in the UK. Claiming to be the brand’s most convincing offering yet to cow’s milk, Not M*lk will be available in semi-skimmed and whole fat varieties. 

    Keeping up with the conventional cow’s milk theme, Not M*lk – made from European-grown oats – will come in recyclable cartons featuring a glass milk bottle design. The products will be in Tesco stores as of next week, with a wider retail launch planned for later in the year, with an RRP of £1.90. 

    ©alpro

    Following years of explosive growth, alt dairy is one of plant-based’s biggest success stories in the UK, with a third of adults now drinking plant-based milk. Oat milk dominates the market, with UK consumers spending a total of £146 million on oat milk in 2020. Danone-backed Alpro recently invested $23m into its UK facilities to meet the increasing demand and reach ambitious plant-based sales goals for 2025.

    “There are millions of shoppers who are keen to choose plant-based but are yet to find a drink that matches the taste of milk. With Alpro Not M*lk, we’ve been able to achieve the creamy and smooth texture that consumers know and love, but with all the benefits of plant-based,” Alpro head of marketing Anna Kochanska told The Grocer.

     

