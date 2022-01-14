Alpro Rolls Out Not M*lk Across UK, Claims to Be Closest Match to Dairy Yet

Alt dairy leader Alpro is bringing two new products to supermarket shelves in the UK. Claiming to be the brand’s most convincing offering yet to cow’s milk, Not M*lk will be available in semi-skimmed and whole fat varieties.

Keeping up with the conventional cow’s milk theme, Not M*lk – made from European-grown oats – will come in recyclable cartons featuring a glass milk bottle design. The products will be in Tesco stores as of next week, with a wider retail launch planned for later in the year, with an RRP of £1.90.

Following years of explosive growth, alt dairy is one of plant-based’s biggest success stories in the UK, with a third of adults now drinking plant-based milk. Oat milk dominates the market, with UK consumers spending a total of £146 million on oat milk in 2020. Danone-backed Alpro recently invested $23m into its UK facilities to meet the increasing demand and reach ambitious plant-based sales goals for 2025.

“There are millions of shoppers who are keen to choose plant-based but are yet to find a drink that matches the taste of milk. With Alpro Not M*lk, we’ve been able to achieve the creamy and smooth texture that consumers know and love, but with all the benefits of plant-based,” Alpro head of marketing Anna Kochanska told The Grocer.