Another Household Name is Veganised – Horlicks Vegan to Arrive in the UK

Iconic British brand Horlicks announces the launch of Horlicks Vegan for foodservice, a dairy-free Horlicks blend that provides foodservice operators with a vegan ingredient that can be used to create an extensive range of on-trend, dairy-free menu options. The company reports that this marks the first vegan-friendly malted drink brand to enter the European market.

Registered by The Vegan Society, the new recipe has been developed to cater not only to vegans, but also for those who suffer from dairy allergies. Available now for foodservice providers in 6 x 400g jars, Horlicks Vegan is enriched with 14 key vitamins and minerals.

Michelle Younger, Marketing Manager for Horlicks comments: “Whether a foodservice operator is looking to use this blend to create a delicious dairy-free version of the classic malted beverage that our nation knows and loves, or whether they are looking to create dairy-free shakes, frappes, bakes, cakes and more, our highly versatile Horlicks Vegan will help satisfy soaring demand for new vegan options, as well as meet the trend for malted flavours on menus.”

Share article: share

share

share

email