Asia’s Plant-Based Pioneer OmniFoods Arrives Into 119 Sainsbury’s Stores

OmniFoods‘ plant-based pork products, OmniPork Mince and OmniPork Strips, have expanded into Sainsbury’s stores across the UK and are now available in the chilled aisles in 119 locations. The news follows its initial entry into the UK this March with VeganKind, and the recent Big Vegan Pig Out, a series of partnerships with restaurants in 21 UK locations.

After dominating the Asian market, OmniFoods has seen successful recent retail expansion into Woolworth’s in Australia and into Whole Foods and Sprouts in the US as well as 25 food service locations in the US as listed here. The Hong Kong based pioneer even had time this June to enter the growing alt seafood category with the launch of the OmniSeafood line which includes Omni Classic Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger, OmniTuna and an upcoming OmniSalmon product.

OmniPork is created with a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice, and is said to have a tender and juicy texture similar to conventional pork.

“After the successful launch in the U.S. and Australia, we are thrilled to announce that OmniFoods is officially arriving in Sainsbury’s in the UK. Together with our many restaurant partners, we believe we are bringing a whole new dimension of plant-based offerings that will accelerate the movement,” said David Yeung, founder and CEO of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods.

