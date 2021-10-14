Award-Winning Indian Brand VegaBytz to Launch First-of-a-Kind Ambient Range

Looking to revolutionize the ambient ready-to-eat sector, plant-based brand VegaBytz has launched a new range of innovative shelf-stable products. Claiming to be a vegan first-of-its-kind, the new VegaBytz range includes ready-to-eat combo meal packs with an ambient shelf life of up to 12 months.

Based in Chennai, India and with offices in the US and UK; VegaBytz products use functional selective ingredients including plant-based proteins, fibre, vitamins and minerals. The products are Vegan Certified, and were shortlisted at the World’s Best Plant-Based Awards 2020 by Food&Bev London.

The new VegaBytz product line includes:

Vegan Egg premix

Vegan Coffee premix

Avocado Sandwich Spread & Avocado Beverage with MCTs.

Ready-To-Eat Meal range, including Vegan Meat Balls with Spaghetti, Vegan Thai Red/Green Chick’n curry with Quinoa, and Vegan Butter Chick’n curry with Quinoa.

More information about the brand’s full product line, which includes canned curry, pasta, cereals and snacks, can be found here https://vegabytz.com/

