Barvecue Says Expansion Into 360 Sprouts Farmers Markets is One Of This Year’s Most Important Milestones

Following a year of growth and expansion, wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue specialist Barvecue is now launching across the US in 360 Sprouts locations. The move follows an expansion of its distribution channels through national wholesale food distributor KeHE.

After opening the world’s largest plant-based smokehouse, as well as putting its products on the menus of college campus diners, mission-driven company Barvecue has hit another milestone with the nationwide rollout. Seeking to create the leading plant-based barbecue on the market, the company is backed by Stray Dog Capital.

In a previous interview with vegconomist, Founder and CEO Lee Cooper stated: “We are continually increasing availability with regards to both retail outlets and foodservice. And we do intend to expand internationally in the future.”

Based in Cornelius, NC, and established in 2017, Barvecue also recently announced it is launching at all ten Central Market locations in Texas. Pulled BVQ and Naked BVQ products are now available in the frozen section at all participating Sprouts locations.

“2021 has been a strong year for Barvecue. In a year of incredible growth and expansion, distribution across the United States with our delicious, plant-based, wood-smoked Barvecue in 360 Sprouts Farmers Markets is one of this year’s most important milestones,” noted Founder and CEO, Lee Cooper.

“We are seeing Barvecue appeal to meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians…People with all types of diets. Barvecue delivers great taste to barbecue lovers who are looking for a better option. We are honored and excited to be welcomed into the Sprouts family to bring more delicious Barvecue to people across America!” added Cooper.

