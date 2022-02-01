Bel Brands USA to Launch Babybel Plant-Based Cheese As Part of Dairy-Free Expansion

Bel Brands USA, producer of popular Babybel, Boursin and The Laughing Cow cheeses, announces new plans to significantly expand its plant-based cheese line.

Babybel Plant-Based will debut nationwide across the US next month, with additional product launches planned for the company’s Nurishh and Laughing Cow brands. A dairy-free take on the iconic snack-size cheese, Babybel Plant-Based will soon join Bel’s other recent dairy-free innovations, including Boursin Dairy-Free.

Noting that more than half of Americans are now incorporating plant-based foods into their diets, Bel says the company is seizing the opportunity to create dairy-free cheeses that offer the flavor and quality consumers are demanding.

The new products will include:

Babybel Plant-Based – A certified plant-based and non-GMO snack developed to taste like creamy Mozzarella. The iconic red wax coating will change to easy-to-identify green.

A certified plant-based and non-GMO snack developed to taste like creamy Mozzarella. The iconic red wax coating will change to easy-to-identify green. Nurishh – New flavors and formats launching this spring include Cream Cheese Style in Plain and Chive varieties, Parmesan Style Shreds, Hot Pepper Style Slices and Slices Variety Pack.

– New flavors and formats launching this spring include Cream Cheese Style in Plain and Chive varieties, Parmesan Style Shreds, Hot Pepper Style Slices and Slices Variety Pack. The Laughing Cow Plant-Based – Premiering in 2023.

Setting the tone for dairy-free cheese

The company says it worked closely with consumers to develop the cheeses’ taste, texture and overall quality. In October 2020, Bel launched Boursin Dairy-Free, a plant-based version of its popular soft cheese and dip, to enthusiastic consumer response.

With the latest expansion, Bel says it’s helping to make plant-based cheese truly delicious and accessible for all.

“At Bel Brands USA, we believe we can set the tone for the future of the cheese industry through a consumer- and customer-centric approach to innovation that focuses on products that meet evolving demands, even as those demands continue to shift,” said Shannon Maher, Chief Marketing Officer at Bel Brands USA. “To get plant-based cheese right, you need to know what makes cheese cheese. And that’s exactly what you’ve trusted us to do for over 150 years.”

Babybel Plant-Based will be available next month at select retailers, while the new Nurishh products will be available starting in spring 2022.