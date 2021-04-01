Belgian Plant-Based Cheese Startup Pa’lais Launches Four New Creamy Sauces

Pa’lais, a plant-based Belgian startup making organic cashew cheese spreads, has launched a range of four new creamy sauces — Nature, Bechamel, Alfredo, and Shiitake.

Pa’lais was founded by vegan entrepreneur Laurent Jadot along with Kevin Storms, a chef specialising in plant–based cuisine. The company isn’t just targeting vegans and lactose-intolerant people — it aims to help all consumers eat a healthier, more sustainable diet.

To make its products as environmentally friendly as possible, Pa’lais has recently changed its packaging to be completely recyclable. It says the new packaging also makes the products creamier and longer-lasting.

Pa’lais’ spreads and sauces are available at Delhaize, Bio-Planet, and various organic stores in Belgium. They are also available in Germany and Switzerland via the distributors Klaus and Pur Aliment. The company is working to roll out its range across Europe and is in the process of developing new products.



Demand for plant-based products is increasing rapidly in Belgium, where Lidl has just added eleven new products to its vegan range.

“With our products, we want to create a true taste revolution,” says Laurent Jadot. “The Plant Kitchen brings the whole Pa’lais story together under one mission: to bring real change that has a positive impact on our planet, without compromising on pleasure and taste!”

Share article: share

share

share

email