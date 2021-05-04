Ben & Jerry’s Now Has 19 Vegan Flavours & is the Biggest Producer of Premium Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s reports that it is now the number one producer of “super-premium” non-dairy desserts, as it releases five new dairy-free flavours for a total of 19 vegan-friendly products. The Vermont based company creates the vegan versions of its popular dairy products with almond milk and sunflower butter.

The newly veganised flavours are: Colin Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled, Tonight Dough starring Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert’s Americone Dream, Karamel Sutra and Phish Food.

Change the Whirled was created in partnership with vegan athlete Colin Kaepernick, with 100% of Kaepernick’s proceeds going to Know Your Rights Camp, the non-profit organization he co-founded that works to fight systemic oppression against Black and Brown people. Change the Whirled features a sunflower butter caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

“Ever since we launched our first Non-Dairy flavors, we wanted to provide some of our classics and a few unique flavors that are only available as Non-Dairy,” said Dena Wimette, Ben & Jerry’s Innovation Guru. “This year, we were honored to partner with Colin Kaepernick while also tapping into our Top 10 flavors with Americone Dream, Phish Food and Tonight Dough. All of the delicious and none of the dairy!”

Share article: share

share

share

email