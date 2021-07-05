BeSaucy: Popular Brighton Chip Shop Pivots Into Vegan Mayonnaise

UK family-run BeSaucy has today launched as a vegan condiments company after being forced to close its popular Belgian-style chip shop in Brighton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team has been creating its house-made condiments since it opened its chip shop BeFries in 2016 and has now pivoted and rebranded to focus on selling its vegan mayonnaises. Since opening, the shop has offered both vegan and non-vegan condiments, but has focused on its plant-based business after “seeing a gap in the vegan condiment market for fresh, exciting flavours.”

The BeSaucy founders created the vegan sauces from a base of aquafaba, organic soya milk and cold-pressed rapeseed oil. It currently offers three flavours; Basil Mayo, Garlic Mayo and Black Truffle Mayo.

Dashal Beevers, co-founder and one of the three-sibling team, told the Brighton and Hove Independent: “The pandemic has changed many people’s eating habits, with 18% of Brits opting for more vegetarian and vegan food since March last year.

“With BeSaucy, we want to show that mayonnaise can be used as an ingredient, as well as a condiment. Chan developed lots of recipes for customers to try at home, using our diverse range of flavours to add extra depth to meals. We also have many more combinations to launch when the time is right.”

Last year, the BeFries team raised more than £30,500 in a Kickstarter to get the BeSaucy venture off the ground during the pandemic. The campaign stated that it hoped to become “the biggest vegan condiment producer in the UK, with our vision to be a global brand.”

