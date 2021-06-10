Better Nature Drops New Range with Ribs, Rashers, and Roasts

Following its recent £1.6 million Seed Round, UK meat-free brand Better Nature is launching a brand-new product range just in time for summer. The new tempeh-based products are staples for any vegan BBQ, brunch, or Sunday roast dinner with the family.

Better Nature prides itself on its nutritious products that support a healthy gut and lifestyle, and the new range has received the highest possible rating for its carbon footprint. The products are also both carbon and plastic negative, meaning they offset double what they produce.

Fabio Rinaldo, Co-founder and Head of Product Development and Operations at Better Nature comments, “This new range is a result of our ongoing mission to make a plant-based lifestyle more accessible and enjoyable, by removing the need to compromise on either taste or nutrition when choosing plant-based foods.”

The range features:

Southern-Style BBQ Rib – RRP £2.99

Sweet & Smoky Rashers – RRP £2.49

Traditional Tender Roast Bites – RRP £2.99

Shawarma-spiced Kebab Strips – RRP £2.99

Available from 1 June 2021 via the Better Nature webshop, Amazon, and The Vegan Kind Supermarket. The Sweet & Smoky Rashers will also be available on Mindful Chef as part of their healthy vegan recipe subscription from July.

