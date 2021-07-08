Beyond Meat is Aiming to Disrupt the Poultry Category With Today’s Launch of Beyond Chicken Tenders

Beyond Meat today announces the launch into US food service of its Beyond Chicken Tenders, which the cult brand and plant-based IPO pioneer describes as a breakthrough result of nearly a decade of R&D, stating, “We’re innovating the poultry market with the new Beyond Chicken Tenders”.

The new product, whose launch was rumoured this April, is created with fava beans and peas, and according to the company, the product scored at parity in overall flavor to conventional chicken tenders in consumer testing.

Plant-based chicken products are in no way new to the market and have existed in various formats for decades, though it can be assumed that the Beyond product will have something different to offer and this will of course attract attention for its rock star branding.

Beyond Meat attempted success in 2012 with a chicken strips product which fell flat at the time and this new product is expected to step up the vegan chicken game. At a point when chicken consumption is still on the rise and the US is seeing a shortage of chicken meat in the wake of Covid, there is no better time for an increase in options for the plant-based or plant curious consumer, especially in the USA which consumes 8 billion chickens per year.

“We’re innovating the poultry market with the new Beyond Chicken Tenders—the result of our tireless pursuit for excellence and growth at Beyond Meat,” said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat.

“As with all our products, Beyond Chicken Tenders offer delicious taste and an exceptional culinary experience, along with strong nutritional benefits. Innovation is at the heart of Beyond Meat, and Beyond Chicken Tenders are the latest example of our mission to create groundbreaking, tasty options that are better for people and for our planet.”

The new product will be available at almost 400 restaurants across the US starting from today.

