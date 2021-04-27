Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Burger 3.0 as Sources Reveal Beyond Chicken is Coming Soon

Beyond Meat today unveils the latest variant of the Beyond Burger, the third iteration since the first was launched back in 2016. Additionally, according to Bloomberg today, unnamed sources have disclosed that a Beyond Meat chicken product is soon to be released and that the company is preparing its customers for its launch.

In an email sent to vegconomist, Beyond says the latest version of the famous burger offers impressive advancements in taste and nutrition, such as: 35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef; 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef; fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to 80/20 ground beef; and B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef.

“The launch of the latest Beyond Burger iteration is another strong step forward in providing consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meat that is better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “It is my hope that these meaningful advances in taste and nutrition, using only non-GMO plant-based ingredients, will delight existing consumers and invite others to join us in Going Beyond.”

CNBC reports that Beyond has a current market value of $8.3 billion and that CEO Ethan Brown has a personal reported net worth of nearly $400 million. In response to recent press related to profit losses, Brown said to CNB, “You have to let [criticism] fuel you. There is no other way to deal with it in my view. I made posters out of the negative comments [I received]. If a critic writes something, I tend to want to [hang] it up in my office and let it fuel me.

“That’s really powerful. It makes you hungrier and it also keeps you grounded. It’s very easy to get caught up in the positive comments that people make about what you’re trying to do.”

In terms of a Beyond Chicken product, a frozen chicken strip was previously introduced by the company but discontinued in 2019. Beyond Fried Chicken was first trialled in KFC in 2019 and sold out in five hours. In 2020 further trials took place in 50+ Southern California KFC locations, also to huge success.

It is unknown whether the upcoming chicken product will be for retail or foodservice.

A series of sampling pop-up locations will take place on Saturday, May 1st and Sunday, May 2nd from 11am to 5pm, for the public to try the new burger, as follows:

Atlanta (Piedmont Park (Greystone), 400 Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30309)

Chicago (Pioneer Court, 401 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611)

Dallas (Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201)

Los Angeles (The Brig, 1525 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291)

Miami (LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127)

New York City (Barclay’s Center, 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217)

Share article: share

share

share

email