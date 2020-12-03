Beyond Meat Rolls its Meatballs into Mainstream Wholesale With Costco

Beyond Meat announces today that the Beyond Meatballs are rolling into Costco stores from coast to coast in the US and can now be found in NY, NJ, CT, CA, MA, TX, MD, VA, FL, AZ, CO, HI, and more. This marks the first time the product has been available at a club store, a new retail channel for the plant meat giant.

This September, Beyond introduced the plant-based meatballs into grocery stores across the USA where they are available at several outlets Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Albertsons. Beyond Meat sells products at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide, including approximately 28,000 retail outlets in the US.

Last month Beyond announced a partnership with Pizza Hut to make it the first national pizza company to bring a plant-based meat pizza nationwide across the USA, with the first-in-category national launch of two Beyond Pan Pizzas. At present, the pizzas are vegetarian friendly but remains to be seen in 2021 as to whether a vegan cheese will arrive on the scene here…

The meatballs are said to be made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, soy or gluten, and are pre-seasoned, pre-rolled and ready to cook. They retail at Costco at a suggested retail price of $9.99 for 24 meatballs.

