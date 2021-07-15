Beyond Meat Unleashes Beyond Pork in China with New DTC E-Commerce Site

Following the launch of its new Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Meat has announced the launch of its first DTC e-commerce site for the Chinese market, aiming to make its famous plant-based meat products more accessible to consumers throughout China.

Now to be available on JD.com – one of the country’s leading technology-driven e-commerce companies – the store opening marks the first time that consumers can directly purchase the specially developed Beyond Pork, its first innovation created specifically for the Chinese market. Beyond Beef and Beyond Burger products will also be available.

The store is now operational for the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, with future plans to expand to 300 more cities in the country in motion. Beyond Meat’s retail presence in China has skyrocketed, following success with Alibaba’s Hema and METRO China stores, as well as multiple high-profile foodservice partnerships.

Beyond has recently collaborated with KFC China to create new Beyond Meat dishes at over 2,600 KFC restaurants in the country, as well as teaming up with well-known names in China’s dining scene. Marking its first manufacturing facility outside the US, Beyond also recently opened a new plant near Shanghai, making it the only multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production to open its own production facility in China.

“Beyond Meat is excited to launch its store on JD.com to expand our local availability and reach consumers throughout China. With increased capabilities thanks to our new manufacturing facility in the JXEDZ, we are able to offer a growing portfolio of great-tasting, locally-produced plant-based meat products that are nutritious and sustainable,” explained Candy Chan, Beyond Meat China General Manager.

Share article: share

share

share

email