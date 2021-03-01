BOON Unveils New Packaging For Its Bean-Based Vegan Meats

Dutch brand BOON has revealed updated packaging for its bean-based meat alternatives. The colourfully rebranded products are now available at Albert Heijn stores in the Netherlands.

BOON was founded in 2015 by food activist Michael Luesink, who believes that beans play a key role in creating a plant-based world. Over the past few years, the brand has experimented extensively and launched several new products.

The company grows its own beans in the Netherlands, blending them with vegetables and spices to create nutritious meat alternatives.

Its range now includes chilli burgers, falafels, sausages, minced meat, and tempeh, among others. The products are available in the chilled section of Dutch supermarkets Jumbo, Albert Heijn, Deen, Emté, Plus, and Sligro.

Soybeans have long been used to make vegan meats, but many companies — BOON included — are now experimenting with other types of beans. The company uses fava beans in some products — these are becoming an increasingly popular choice, driven by brands such as Profusion. A study last year showed they had the greatest potential as an alternative to soy, for those with allergies or concerns about GMOs. BOON also uses kidney beans and chickpeas.

“I want to thank everyone for all the support and belief in our mission,” Luesink said on LinkedIn. “I am super proud and grateful to make the world a bit more plant-based with an amazing team!”

Share article: share

share

share

email