Boursin Dairy-Free Now Available in US Retail 

As we reported last October, Bel Group launched Boursin’s Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs into Amazon following the announcement that it would release a vegan version of its core brands including Babybel, The Laughing Cow, Babybel, Kiri, and Leerdammer. Boursin now reveals that the garlic spread is available nationally across the US in retailers.



Bel Group reports that the product was developed using the knowledge and expertise of plant-based food brand, Follow Your Heart, recently acquired by Danone. The company says that the expansion into plantbased helps Bel further its mission to become a major player in the healthy snack market.

In March of this year, Bel introduced Nurishh, its own line of vegan cheeses, which debuted with three types of slices and three of shreds, available at select retailers and via Amazon Fresh. Nurishh also offers a vegan camembert product in the UK.

“As the demand for dairy-free alternatives continues to rise, we are proud to be one of the first traditional cheese brands creating plant-based alternatives of our much-loved products,” said Matt Barlow, brand director for Boursin. “Now more than ever, plant-based food is booming and we’re so excited to share this new innovation, making it easier for consumers with a wide range of dietary considerations to enjoy Boursin in a dairy-free version.”

