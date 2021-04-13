Burger King Poland Launches Vegetarian Butcher Nuggets

In response to an increase in demand for vegan products in Poland, Burger King has launched plant-based nuggets which, like the Plant-based Whopper in several EU countries, was developed in cooperation with The Vegetarian Butcher. The nuggets, made from soy, debut from today in all 65 BK locations across the country.



Unilever acquired Vegetarian Butcher stated last week that it believes it is entirely possible that around 80% of meat will be plant-based by 2045. In March of this year, Burger King UK’s CEO Alasdair Murdoch revealed that the fast-food giant would gradually drop meat products from the menu and introduce more meat-free options to the point where half of the menu will be plant-based by 2030.

“In Burger King, we always put our guests first and we are constantly looking for new tasty alternatives”, stated Zuzanna Kilar, Burger King Poland Brand Manager. “That is why today we have a special pleasure to offer plant-based nuggets to our guests in BK restaurants in Poland. Those who had the opportunity to try them and compare them with chicken ones think they are equally delicious. It’s really worth checking it out!”

