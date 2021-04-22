Burger King to Launch New Vegan Chicken Royale? 

Fast-food multinational Burger King is reported to be launching a new vegan Chicken Royale Burger. Details of the launch have not been confirmed, but online organization Vegan Food UK has shared images of what it claims to be the latest product in Burger King’s plant-based range.

Images sent to Vegan Food UK show the new plant-based chicken burger on its Instagram page, with the group claiming that the new item is “coming soon”. Group member Chelsey Geary was quoted as saying: “It’s so delicious and tastes so similar, it’s scary!”

Burger King has been making increasing moves in the plant-based fast-food sector, with Burger King UK’s CEO Alasdair Murdoch reported to say that the chain will gradually drop meat products from the menu and introduce more meat-free options to the point where half of the menu will be plant-based by 2030. It has also recently launched plant-based nuggets in several EU countries, which – like the Plant-based Whopper – were developed in cooperation with The Vegetarian Butcher. This collaboration will most likely be the case with any possible Chicken Royale release.

