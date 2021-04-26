Burger King UK Launches Vegan Chicken Royale & Introduces Meat-Free Mondays

Update 26th April: Article updated to reflect that speculations have been confirmed and we have received communication from Burger King as follows. The Vegan Royale launches nationwide today in the UK, offering a plant-based chicken patty made by The Vegetarian Butcher and even featuring vegan mayonnaise.

Additionally, it is announced that the Plant-Based Whopper launches today, and that the BK french fries are also certified by the Vegan Society. BK states: “Strict cooking processes, which ensure it’s kept completely separate from meat, dairy and egg products, have earned the new burger Vegan Society certification.”

Burger King also reveals that it is to introduce ‘Meat Free Mondays’ nationwide for all app-users, meaning that customers with the Burger King UK app can get purchase the new meat-free burgers for £1.99 every Monday.

Soco Nunez, Marketing Director of Burger King UK said, “At Burger King UK we’re all about delivering great tasting food for our customers, so we’ve purposefully taken our time with the Vegan Royale to make sure it’s the best on the market. In fact, we would go as far as to say it’s an identical taste experience to the original Chicken Royale.

Burger King has been making increasing moves in the plant-based fast-food sector, with Burger King UK’s CEO Alasdair Murdoch reported to say that the chain will gradually drop meat products from the menu and introduce more meat-free options to the point where half of the menu will be plant-based by 2030. It has also recently launched plant-based nuggets in several EU countries, which – like the Plant-based Whopper – were developed in cooperation with The Vegetarian Butcher.

