Cajú Love: Upcycled Cashew Meat That Cooks Like Chicken, Pork, Tuna or Ground Meat

Cajú Love introduces the first ever cashew fruit meat, created by upcycling the millions of fruits discarded by the cashew nut and cashew juice industries every year. The Hawaiian startup says that the highly nutritious fruit is naturally meaty cooks just like chicken, pork, tuna or ground meat.

Founders Alana and Felipe, first generation immigrants from Brazil and Colombia, began to explore the idea of diverting biowaste, using cashew fruit fibers to create a plant-based meat, and found the fruit to be an incredibly sustainable resource; since it is a by-product, cashew fruit meat does not require additional water or land for production.

Additionally, the cashew “apple” offers huge health benefits: it is rich in fat, fiber, minerals, protein, tannins, and vitamin C. Cashew apples fight inflammation, protect brain health, and support healthy blood sugar levels. The founders say that, as well as being simple to prepare and made from one nutritious ingredient, Cajú Love’s organic cashew meat is also GMO, gluten, preservative, and soy-free.

“When I found out that cashew nuts grew on a fruit that was considered waste in the nut industry, I knew we had to do something to change that. The fruit is full of health benefits and cooks just like chicken, pork, tuna and ground meat—it is delicious. My mission is to share with the world a quality whole food plant-based meat alternative that is good for you and sustainable,” said Felipe Barreneche.

“Our goal is to make it easy for people to make a positive impact in the world and their life through their food choices. Everything we consume directly affects our health and the health of our planet. Cashew fruit meat is an extremely nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle and one of the most sustainable food options. With every cashew meat pack you purchase, you are helping divert food waste and reduce water and land use for food supply,” says Alana Lima.

The company currently sells online nationwide, and has plans to create a non-profit to empower communities around the world. To know more about Cajú Love’s plant-based meatless alternative, visit https://cajulove.com/

