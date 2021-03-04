Califia Farm Debuts Oat Blends With Functional Ingredients Mushroom and Hemp

With oat milk sales up 351% from a year ago (SPINS data), Califia Farms is continuing to add new oat-based products to satisfy the growing consumer demand. The survey reveals that 58% of coffee drinkers have tried different types of plant-based milks in their coffee during the pandemic, and that 42% of coffee drinkers are attempting to recreate their favorite coffee drinks at home.

Mushroom Oat Barista Blend:

Is the only ready-to-use oat milk made with certified organic mushroom extracts

Has 3,000 mg of whole Cordyceps, 2,400 mg of Lion’s Mane mushrooms and has a smooth, earthy and full-bodied flavor

Hemp Barista Blend: