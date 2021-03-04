Califia Farm Debuts Oat Blends With Functional Ingredients Mushroom and Hemp

With oat milk sales up 351% from a year ago (SPINS data), Califia Farms is continuing to add new oat-based products to satisfy the growing consumer demand. The survey reveals that 58% of coffee drinkers have tried different types of plant-based milks in their coffee during the pandemic, and that 42% of coffee drinkers are attempting to recreate their favorite coffee drinks at home.
Mushroom Oat Barista Blend:
- Is the only ready-to-use oat milk made with certified organic mushroom extracts
- Has 3,000 mg of whole Cordyceps, 2,400 mg of Lion’s Mane mushrooms and has a smooth, earthy and full-bodied flavor
Hemp Barista Blend:
- Has a mild, nutty flavor
- Is an excellent source of calcium
- Contains omega-3 ALA fatty acids
- Has no added sugar
“Our research found that 1 in 4 coffee drinkers would rather go without coffee if their preferred milk is unavailable. The right plant-based milk is a vital part of the coffee experience,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. “Our new Mushroom Oat and Hemp Barista Blends have the creaminess and consistency that elevate the at-home coffee experience with the added benefits of functional ingredients.”