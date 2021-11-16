California’s Renegade Foods Launches Holiday Charcuterie Kit of Vegan Salamis

Renegade Foods has announced the launch of a curated Holiday Charcuterie Kit offering a variety of artisanal, premium organic salamis made entirely from plants, such as a Soppressata, Italian Toscana and spicy Chorizo. The company counts Ryan Bethencourt of Wild Earth and Sustainable Food Ventures as its advisor.

The mission of the two founders, sisters Iona Campbell and Kalie Marder, is to empower communities to make more considerate food choices, stating, that it “isn’t just about the food, it’s about having a positive impact on our planet and all animals that call it home”.

Small Board – $85.00 MSRP – Kit contains:

3-pack of Renegade Salami (Smoky Soppressata, Sweet Toscana, Spicy Chorizo)

Moonshot Snacks Organic Sourdough Sea Salt Climate-Friendly Crackers

Nuts on the Run Rosemary Almonds

Steve’s Paleo Goods Dried Cranberries

The Gracious Gourmet Fruit Spread

5″ x 7″ Renegade Branded Charcuterie Board

Hellenic Farms Mediterranean Green Olives

Large Board – $140.00 MSRP – Kit contains:

4 Renegade Salamis (1 Smoky Soppressata, 1 Sweet Toscana, 1 Spicy Chorizo, 1 Seasonal Salami)

Moonshot Snacks Organic Sourdough Sea Salt Climate-Friendly Crackers

Nuts on the Run Rosemary Almonds

Nuts on the Run Mixed Italian Herb Nuts

Elan Organics Dried Apricots

Steve’s Paleo Goods Dried Cranberries

The Gracious Gourmet Fruit Spread

5″ x 7″ Renegade Branded Charcuterie Board *Large board in image not included

Beyond the Olive Muffaleta Olive spread

Karu Chocolates Coconut Milk Chocolate

Hellenic Farms Mediterranean Green Olives

This May, Renegade launched a subscription service for its vegan meats, called Renegade Nation. Co-founder Iona Campbell stated at the time that the “response to our seasonal salamis has been tremendous and the demand for our Winter Salami was so strong that our chefs couldn’t make it fast enough,”

