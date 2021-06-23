Canada’s Komo Foods Launches Taco Filling as Plant-Based Frozen and Ready Meal Categories Soar

Vancouver producer Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc. has announced the launch of its BBQ Mushroom Lentil Taco Filling. The emerging plant-based food company develops and manufactures a variety of plant-based frozen and ready meals, with the latest launch part of its Meal Helpers line expansion.

“Plant-forward diets are more prevalent than ever before; consumers are cooking at home more often and looking for easier ways to bring dinner to the table”

Komo’s new ready-to-serve Taco Filling comes as the brand targets multi-serve plant-based dinners and entrees sub-categories with its flagship Ready-to-Bake Classics and its Plant-Based Meal Helpers lines. Komo’s products are sold DTC through its eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick-and-mortar retailer channels.

With plans to launch another 5 new SKUs by the end of 2021, Komo has also changed its ticker on the OTC Markets in the US to the symbol KOMOF and is in the process of upgrading its listing to the OTCQB Venture Market.

The plant-based frozen and ready meal categories are currently experiencing considerable growth, as consumers look for more convenient plant-based options. Digital platform abillion, which promotes plant-based eating and sustainability, recently revealed the top frozen vegan meals worldwide, while UK producer Mighty Plants is launching the country’s first frozen plant-based food supermarket.

“Our Plant-based Meal Helpers line addresses three major trends: Plant-forward diets are more prevalent than ever before; consumers are cooking at home more often and looking for easier ways to bring dinner to the table; and the consistent demand for clean, wholesome ingredients and products. At Komo, we’re on a mission to share the love of plant-based foods and make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table. All our products are uncompromisingly easy, wholesome and hearty to make plant-based eating more accessible through familiar favourites like our lasagna, shepherd’s pie, bolognese sauce and now our taco filling,” stated Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma.

