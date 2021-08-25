Canada’s Pizza Pizza Adds Plant-Based Chicken at Over 400 Locations

Pizza Pizza, a QSR chain operating throughout Canada, headquartered in Toronto and whose subsidiaries include Pizza 73, announces a partnership with Lightlife, part of Greenleaf Foods, the plant-based arm of meat giant Maple Leaf.

Pizza Pizza will offer Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken as a permanent menu item, including the following varieties:

Plant-Based Chick’n Sandwich – available in either Classic or Spicy, topped with pickles and vegan mayonnaise

– available in either Classic or Spicy, topped with pickles and vegan mayonnaise Plant-Based Chick’n Bites – available in varieties of 10 or 20

– available in varieties of 10 or 20 Plant-Based Combo Box – comes with 16 Chick’n Bites, plus a choice of two more items, including french fries, potato wedges, onion rings or sweet potato fries and two dipping sauces.

The new menu items are available for walk-in and delivery at more than 400 Pizza Pizza restaurants, coast to coast, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia.

“Lightlife is excited to partner with Pizza Pizza to offer consumers something they can enjoy without compromise: a delicious and satisfying breaded plant-based chicken made with simple ingredients they can feel good about,” says Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

“At Pizza Pizza, we’re amazed at the quality of Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken. We’re so excited to make this accessible to Canadians who are looking for quality plant-based options, with the added convenience of delivery. Pizza Pizza’s commitment to product innovation has always been rooted in on-trend, relevant products which makes it easy to serve all dietary restrictions and preferences. We are extremely proud of our expanding plant-based menu and look forward to further innovation in this growing category,” said Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing of Pizza Pizza Ltd.

