Canada’s Pizza Pizza Adds Plant-Based Chicken at Over 400 Locations

    August 25, 2021
    Lightlife Chicken x Pizza Pizza
    Image supplied
    Pizza Pizza, a QSR chain operating throughout Canada, headquartered in Toronto and whose subsidiaries include Pizza 73, announces a partnership with Lightlife, part of Greenleaf Foods, the plant-based arm of meat giant Maple Leaf.

    Pizza Pizza will offer Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken as a permanent menu item, including the following varieties:

    • Plant-Based Chick’n Sandwich – available in either Classic or Spicy, topped with pickles and vegan mayonnaise
    • Plant-Based Chick’n Bites – available in varieties of 10 or 20
    • Plant-Based Combo Box – comes with 16 Chick’n Bites, plus a choice of two more items, including french fries, potato wedges, onion rings or sweet potato fries and two dipping sauces.

    The new menu items are available for walk-in and delivery at more than 400 Pizza Pizza restaurants, coast to coast, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia.

    Lightlife_Chicken
    ©Lightlife Foods

    “Lightlife is excited to partner with Pizza Pizza to offer consumers something they can enjoy without compromise: a delicious and satisfying breaded plant-based chicken made with simple ingredients they can feel good about,” says Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

    “At Pizza Pizza, we’re amazed at the quality of Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken. We’re so excited to make this accessible to Canadians who are looking for quality plant-based options, with the added convenience of delivery. Pizza Pizza’s commitment to product innovation has always been rooted in on-trend, relevant products which makes it easy to serve all dietary restrictions and preferences.  We are extremely proud of our expanding plant-based menu and look forward to further innovation in this growing category,” said Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing of Pizza Pizza Ltd.

