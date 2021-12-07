Cariuma Launches Vegan Winter Boots Featuring Vegan Suede

Cariuma has launched its first-ever vegan winter boots. The Brazilian conscious shoe brand says that the boots are designed to withstand temperatures below 0°C and are available in two styles — OCA Therma and Caturi.

OCA Therma is inspired by Cariuma’s OCA High and has similar features to a hiking shoe, including D-rings, speed hooks, and two-toned laces. Caturi is based on the brand’s Catiba Pro and is more similar to a sneaker, making it best suited to wintry weather in cities.

Vegan suede!

The shoes are made with sustainable materials, including Cariuma’s highly durable vegan suede, faux shearling made from 100% recycled materials, and an ethically tapped rubber outsole. They have a water-repellent upper for wet conditions.

Customers who order the new vegan winter boots now can expect to receive their shoes in time for Christmas.

Cariuma has recently been certified as a B-Corp, a recognition of its emphasis on ethics and sustainability. This follows on from the brand’s launch of what it claimed was the world’s lowest carbon footprint sneaker in March — the IBI Slip-on has emissions three times lower than the average sneaker.

In September, Cariuma introduced another range of highly sustainable shoes, this time made from bamboo with a sugar-cane outsole. The shoes were in such demand that they were waitlisted 20,000 times.

“For the Cariuma team, this launch is more than just a label on one pair of shoes, but a true statement to the industry at large – that we will continue to commit ourselves to break boundaries and innovating towards a better earth,” the brand said at the time of the launch.