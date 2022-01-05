Cauldron Foods Goes Carbon Neutral Across Full Range Following £3M Investment

As part of a £3 million investment and a full packaging and brand relaunch, British heritage plant-based brand Cauldron Foods has announced its new carbon-neutral certification. According to the company, Cauldron will be the first UK meat-free brand to achieve carbon neutrality for its entire range of products from January 2022.

Working with ClimatePartner, Cauldron Foods is committing to several measures to avoid, reduce and offset emissions. The latter will be achieved via certified carbon offsetting projects to attain complete carbon neutral certified status. The move comes alongside a full packaging and range relaunch for the Monde Nissin-backed brand.

Cauldron has also announced the renewal of its official sponsorship of Veganuary in 2022 with the brand having enjoyed a 2021 of continued success and growth. Cauldron launched into the alt dairy market last year with its dairy-free Greek Style Cubes and currently holds the claim of being the UK’s No. 1 plant-based brand in the chilled meat-free sector.

“We’re so proud to be the first in the category to achieve carbon neutral status on every single one of our delicious Cauldron products, through our work with ClimatePartner. Alongside our ongoing commitment to The UK’s Plastic Pact, we are pushing forward with our plans to one day become planet positive,” stated Tom Lindley, Head of Cauldron.