Chobani Releases New Line of Plant-Based Coffee Creamers Ahead of IPO

Chobani, a leading dairy foods brand, has announced the launch of Chobani Plant-Based Coffee Creamers.

Available in four flavors – Sweet & Creamy, French Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Caramel Macchiato – the new creamers blend plant-based ingredients to produce a rich, dairy-like taste. All four varieties are non-GMO and free from artificial flavors, sweeteners and preservatives.

The latest products join Chobani’s growing coffee creamer selection, which includes the company’s existing range of dairy-free Oat Creamers.

Moving to the forefront of plant-based milk

Long known for its popular Greek yogurt, in 2019 Chobani premiered the company’s first coconut milk-based yogurt products, followed by a major expansion into oat-based milks, yogurts, yogurt cups and pre-biotic drinks.

Recently, the company partnered with Tim Hortons, Canada’s largest quick service chain, to offer oat milk at all 4,000 Tim Hortons store locations. In late 2021, Chobani filed for an IPO with an expected $10 billion valuation, driven in part by the strength of the brand’s dairy alternatives platform.

A growing creamer market

Plant-based coffee creamers are more plentiful and diverse than ever before, with established brands ranging from Danone, Nestle, and Coffee Mate to independent labels such as Ripple, NutPods and Califia Farms entering the space in recent years.

Bolstering the company’s image as an emerging dairy-free leader, Chobani’s latest products will offer consumers four flavorful new ways to enjoy their morning coffee.

“As coffee drinkers continue to elevate their at-home experience and ask for better options, we’re expanding our creamer offering to include four new plant-based creamers full of the flavors they love,” says Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter McGuinness. “With this expansion, we offer better options with something for everyone – creamers made from oat, farm-fresh dairy, or plant-based ingredients.”