Coca Cola’s First Alcoholic Drink – Topo Chico Hard Seltzer – Off To a “Promising Start”

Coca-Cola recently expanded its beverage portfolio with its first alcoholic products in the hard seltzer category – with three vegan flavours of the popular alcoholic mixed drink containing fruit dessert wine and natural flavours. Coca Cola purchased Topo Chico for $220 million in 2017, a brand originally popular in northern Mexico and Texas, and has rolled it out over several markets since the end of last year.



Whilst the product is vegan friendly (note that not all Coke products are vegan – such as Lilt, Lilt Zero, Kia-Ora Orange Squash No Added Sugar, Schweppes Indian Tonic Water, Schweppes Orange Squash and Honest, which contain fish gelatine, honey, vitamin D sourced from lanolin in sheep’s wool, or milk) – many ethical vegans may choose not to purchase Coca Cola products due to its alleged exploitation of workers and lack of acknowledgement towards climate change.

The hard seltzers have been available since November in the UK, with The Grocer reporting: “It has been steadily pushing to become what it calls a ‘Total Beverage Company’ over past years”. The Chicago Tribute notes that the product “has been “off like a rocket ship” since its limited rollout in nine states and seven metro areas (including Chicago) in late March,” and Yahoo Finance reports that in Latin America and Europe the rollout has been strong.

Bjorn Jensen, Managing Director of Coca-Cola in Germany, Denmark and Finland, says: “We are enormously excited to now be able to offer this brand in Germany. We are confident that with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer we have a fantastic product in an exciting and dynamic new category. We believe that with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer we can offer consumers in Germany something completely new in terms of taste.”

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is available in 330ml cans in three flavours: Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango and Cherry Acai. Each flavour is vegan, gluten-free, contains 99 calories and 2.6 grams of sugar, and 4.1 per cent alcohol by volume.

Share article: share

share

share

email