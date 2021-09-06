Costa Coffee Launches Vegan Bacon Breakfast Roll Across UK

British chain Costa Coffee is reportedly the fastest growing coffee shop chain in the UK and is a subsidiary of the Coca Cola Company. The chain is now to offer a Vegan Bac’n Breakfast Bap across the country, as first reported by Vegan Food UK.

The new offering uses Irish brand Finnebrogue‘s Naked Bacon Without The Oink! as well as a vegan spread. Earlier this year Costa added more Vegan Society-approved sweet treats to its menu – including a chocolate slice from BOSH!.



Famous Irish sausage-maker Finnebrogue is currently undergoing what it has called a “plant-based revolution”, with the opening of a £25 million plant-based facility in County Down, Northern Ireland, and the launch of its Naked Without range including bacon and sausage.

As the World Health Organization has classified processed meats including bacon as Group 1 carcinogens, the new Costa Coffee and Finnebrogue plant-based offering will appeal greatly to the 51% of British people now reported to want to replace meat with plant-based alternatives.

Share article: share

share

share

email