Cutting Vedge Bringing Artichoke-Based Vegan Meat to the Table

When it comes to ingredients in the plant-based foods industry we tend to be spoiled for choice. From chickpeas and fungi to lupins and seaweed, while the old favorites like soy and pea still dominate. But has the humble artichoke been overlooked as a superfood ingredient by the alt protein industry at large?

New US plant-based brand Cutting Vedge certainly thinks so. On a mission to transform the nutrient-rich artichoke into a new world of plant-based food possibilities, the New Jersey-based brand is being launched by specialty foods company Reese. Artichokes are high in fiber, micronutrients, and antioxidant content, as well as being a cholesterol-free protein source.

Partnering with chefs to create the fully vegan line, Cutting Vedge presents plant-based classics like burgers, sausages, meatballs, and crumbles. Artichokes star as the lead ingredient, supported with a mix of spinach, quinoa, and bean protein.

The range is clean-recipe, non-GMO, vegan, and kosher with impressive nutritional stats, particularly for iron and protein. The brand will be launching as of February 1st in the US.

“Artichokes as the hero ingredient is clear to understand”, the company states. “It’s different from anything else and what makes it different is appealing – not just another generic plant-based idea.”