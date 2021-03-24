Dairy Giant Bel Brands, Owner of Babybel & Boursin, Debuts Plant-Based Cheese Brand Nurishh

Following last autumn’s news from Bel Group that the multinational dairy corporation was to launch vegan-friendly versions of its core brands including The Laughing Cow, Babybel, Kiri, Leerdammer and Boursin, and that it was to launch a “new international brand fully dedicated to plant-based products” – Bel Brands USA this week introduces Nurishh, a line of vegan cheeses debuting with three types of slices and three of shreds.

As we reported last March, Bel announced its intention to acquire All in Foods, a French startup that produces the Nature & Moi brand, as part of a drive to increase its plant-based portfolio. In October, the veganised Babybel etc were announced and then information was shortly released regarding the vegan Boursin which is currently available in North America.

Nurishh is the company’s first wholly plant-based brand, and Bel states that by “expanding its product offering beyond cheese products, Bel is furthering its mission to become a major player in the healthy snack market – diversifying through growth in dairy, fruit and plant-based products.”

The new products are certified plant-based and lactose-free, contain vitamin B12 and no artificial colors or flavors.

Shreds:

Nurishh Cheddar Style Shreds Nurishh Mozzarella Style Shreds Nurishh Cheddar & Mozzarella Style Blend.



Slices:

Nurishh Cheddar Style Slices Nurishh Mozzarella Style Slices Nurishh Provolone Style Slices



“Food plays a big role in cultivating happy and healthy moments, because the simple act of sharing a meal holds the power of bringing families together,” said Florian Decaux, plant-based acceleration director for Bel. “Nurishh can help you create dishes that bring everyone to the table – like a perfectly melted grilled cheese or a delicious cheesy pizza.”

Nurishh will be available at select retailers and via Amazon Fresh in April 2021, with nationwide in-store availability increasing throughout the year. Follow Nurishh on Instagram and Facebook, and visit www.NurishhPlantBased.com to learn more.

