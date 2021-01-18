Dandies Vegan Marshmallows Launch in the UK, Report Shows Rapid Growth for Global Market

American company Chicago Vegan Foods has announced it is launching its popular Dandies Marshmallows in the UK. According to the company, the marshmallows are indistinguishable from their conventional counterparts.

The marshmallows are free of common allergens such as wheat, dairy, eggs, corn, peanuts, and tree nuts. They also don’t contain corn syrup, gelatin, gluten, or artificial ingredients.

Chicago Vegan Foods says the marshmallows are ideal for roasting over a campfire, making s’mores or rice crispy squares, or eating straight out of the bag.

Vegan marshmallows aren’t yet widespread in the UK, though new options such as marshmallow and rocky road bars have been introduced in recent years.

The market for vegan marshmallows

A recent market report by Future Market Insights predicts that the global vegan marshmallows market will exhibit a CAGR of over 8 percent through 2028, with premium marshmallows generating over half the revenue share. The report says that vanilla and peppermint will be the top-selling flavours.

North America will continue to dominate the market, which is expected to surpass $100M.

The market is being driven by increasing demand for clean-label certifications such as halal and kosher, as well as a growing preference for plant-based diets among many consumers.

“Marshmallows should make people happy, not be made with scary ingredients,” said Dan Reed, Marketing Director for Chicago Vegan Foods. “We’ve updated this classic treat to align with our vegan values and those of today’s health-conscious consumers. The appreciation we’ve received for Dandies has been amazing, and we couldn’t be more excited to share these treats with our friends in the UK.”

